Cobra Kai 5: Netflix introduces new feeler character Kim Da-Eun . in a video

About two weeks after the debut – which takes place today September 9 on Netflix – The The fifth season of Cobra Kai It is introduced by a new clip that introduces character Sensei Kim Da Eun, Played by Alicia Hannah Kim. The video hints at the dynamics between Sensei Da Eon and last season’s villain Terry Silver played by Thomas Ian Griffith. At the end of Year 4, after the Silver Karate students won the Valley Championships, the Dojo Cobra Kai has become a lucrative franchise that a very wealthy martial arts entrepreneur wants to spread across America. To manage this wide chain of gyms, Silver will then ask for help To Kim Da-eun for teaching discipline to his students.

In the clip, the billionaire anticipates some of the benefits Da-Eun will gain as a Cobra Kai aware, including “complete independence” in training students. The woman replied that she did not agree to board the private plane offered to her and fly to the United States for the money. “50% is just a numberSilver replies and then explains to her that what she is really offering is.legacy. Your grandfather did not teach American soldiers his martial art just to use it on the battlefield. We need to make his fighting style known to the worldSilver refers to his military past, as he encountered A Korean martial arts master of rare brutality.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hana Kim, who is the Australian son of two Koreans, spoke about her role as Sensei Da-eun, explaining:It is my honor and privilege to be in this universe, especially to be the first sensual woman. It’s really very helpful for me on a personal level, not only representing women, but especially Asian womenThe actress confirms that Sensei Da Eun’s story will span at least one season since then.”Everything you know about Cobra Kai is about to be turned upside down“.