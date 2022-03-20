Cobra Kai 5, creators of the Netflix series: “Season 5 is going to be crazy!”

During an interview with Deadline, the creators of Cobra Kai talked about the fifth season of the Netflix series and revealed that it will push the boundaries of insanity.

During an interview with Deadline on the occasion of the PGA Awards Night, the creators of Cobra Kai talk about Season 5 from the series Netflix She revealed that she would cross all the limits of madness.

John Horowitz said of Cobra Kai season five: “Everyone knew that Season 4 was going to be all about the championship. About Season 5, nobody knows anything. Of course, we know that because the series has already been produced. The madness will continue all the way!”.

Follow John Horowitz: “If you are a fan of the franchise, you will have the opportunity to meet many well-known faces…or maybe not! What is certain is that there will be a lot of karate!”.

In the fourth season finale of Cobra Kai, Hawke (Jacob Bertrand) and Torey (Peighton List) both won. Tori discovers, however, that she won because Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) cheated in the later stages of the episode.

“The bad guys are winning in season 4, so someone’s going to have to pay”Added co-creator Josh Held, who says next season “There are a lot of people punching and kicking each other, but history is heading towards new shores. Nobody can predict what they are up to”.

So how far will the previous YouTube series go? When does the Cobra Kai attach the belt to the nail?

‘We have an end on our minds’Co-author Hayden Schlossberg adds, “How many seasons it will take to get there, we don’t know. We really enjoy making this show!”.

He added: “If it’s tiring for us, we’ll stop earlier; we already have a few more seasons planned.”.