CMA CGM will launch its new service MEDGULF connecting West Med to the Gulf of the United States and Mexico

Full coverage from the western Mediterranean to the American Gulf and Mexico, as of late September 2022.

On September 12, 2022

CMA CGM is pleased to announce the launch of its new service MEDGULF which offers complete coverage from the western Mediterranean to the American Gulf and Mexico, starting in late September 2022.

Midgulf characteristics are as follows:

rotation Tangiers, Genoa, Valencia, Miami, Veracruz, Altamira, Houston, Tangiers

Tangiers, Genoa, Valencia, Miami, Veracruz, Altamira, Houston, Tangiers fast : Service operated by 6 ships

: Service operated by 6 ships first departure With m/v CMA CGM NAVEGANTES, ETA Genoa on September 29, 2022

With m/v CMA CGM NAVEGANTES, ETA Genoa on September 29, 2022 Competitive transit time From Turkey, the Adriatic, the Black Sea, and North Africa via Valencia

From Turkey, the Adriatic, the Black Sea, and North Africa via Valencia Improve transit time From the Indian subcontinent via Tangiers: 29 days to Miami

From the Indian subcontinent via Tangiers: 29 days to Miami direct service From the Gulf of the United States and Mexico to Italy and Spain

From the Gulf of the United States and Mexico to Italy and Spain Quick links with Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean via Tangiers

This enhancement of CMA CGM’s offering with this exclusive service between West Med, US Gulf and Mexico enhances the group’s global coverage in order to meet customer expectations and needs.