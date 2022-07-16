Climate change worsens in Pakistan

If March is too hot in the Indian subcontinent, April has seen temperatures that correspond to May and heat wave spreads and will continue until the arrival of the monsoon in June.

Usually in India – and Pakistan, which are in the same geographical area – the heat increases from March to June when monsoons arrive under normal conditions.

This year, and in others since 2000, temperatures have been nearly three degrees higher than they have been in the 20th century.

According to scientists, climate change is enhancing air circulation from the Sahara, Arabian and Persian deserts to the Indus and Ganges valleys, including Indian desert regions such as Rajasthan.

This circulation was less frequent before global warming, and warm air was directed north of the Himalayas, but weather conditions now direct warm air south of that mountain range. Thus, the situation in India and Pakistan means that the cold air from the north is blocked by the great heights of the Himalayas, which, on the other hand, enhance the monsoons and collect water from the humid winds from the south to irrigate one of the largest land areas in the world.

In recent years, the impact of climate change has accelerated in South Asia in the form of extreme heat and unpredictable weather patterns.

Jacobabad, located in Pakistan’s Sindh province, is also one of the hottest cities on the planet, with temperatures recorded above 50 degrees Celsius this year.

An unexpected heat wave in the Indian subcontinent, which exceeded the spring season in March and April, was followed by a series of extreme weather events in Pakistan.

In May, a massive flood occurred from a glacial lake in Hunza district, Gilgit-Baltistan, and despite the timely warning of the authorities prevented casualties, 22 families were displaced due to flash floods.

In addition, orchids and crops that are an important source of livelihood in the mountains of the sensitive Hindu Kush ecosystem have been destroyed.

Also in May, major wildfires broke out in Shirani, Pakistan’s Balochistan province, destroying 40 percent of the world’s largest pine and wild olive forests, and two other major fires in pine forests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Balochistan plateau, where the fires broke out, is a remote region that has suffered from economic backwardness and political instability for decades.

The forest fires directly affect the livelihoods of the Baloch and Pashtun ethnic minorities living in the area, whose main economic activity is the pine trade.

Other inhabitants of the area raise livestock and wild animals that feed on the small weeds and other vegetation of the mountains that are also affected.

Likewise, many animals and birds, some of which are in danger of extinction, are also threatened by fires that destroy their habitat and leave them without food.

Kamran Hussain, coordinator of the World Wildlife Fund Pakistan Forests, told Dawn that the country’s fire season, which usually begins in June and runs until August, came earlier this year due to the extreme temperatures and drought conditions prevailing.

Climatic disasters, such as fires and floods, are particularly dangerous for the ecology of mountains and their inhabitants, who suffer physically, economically and mentally in an increasingly unstable environment.

Heat waves have other multiple and cascading impacts on ecosystems, agriculture and water supply, which can have greater impacts on economic output and in Pakistan extreme heat wave and drought are affecting major crops such as wheat and rice, due to less water availability.

The country is the fifth largest producer of mangoes at around 1.8 million tons annually, but this year it is seeing a 50 percent drop in the fruit yield, affected by the sudden change in temperatures and water scarcity.

On June 17, marking the International Day of Desertification and Drought, the Ministry of Climate Change announced in a statement that Pakistan is one of 23 countries experiencing a severe drought emergency and researchers predict that it is on its way to becoming the most water-stressed country in the region. by 2025.

Factors explaining Pakistan’s climatic problems include the country’s geographical and topographical diversity, with mostly dry terrain on its western and eastern borders.

The waters of the Indus River Basin, whose flow has decreased to 40 percent, constitute the most important source of fresh water.

Meanwhile, the Ravi River, which runs through the Pakistani province of Punjab, was declared one of the most polluted in the world; In addition to surface water, groundwater resources are severely depleted for irrigation purposes.

Rapid urbanization, characterized by a lack of planning and huge for-profit government projects, such as the Margala Hills stadium, construction of greenbelt highways in Maleer, and coal-fired power plants in the Thar Desert, indicates political indifference to climate change.

Apart from geographic problems and massive corporate-led projects, which cater more to the capital than the local population, the lack of a strong institutional framework makes it difficult to discuss the climate issue in the country.

In 2017, Parliament approved the climate change bill proposed by the Ministry of Climate Change. The law stipulated the establishment of a National Climate Change Council headed by the Prime Minister and charged with approving national policies related to climate and coordinating their follow-up.

A National Climate Change Authority and a National Climate Change Fund have also been established, however, both the federal and provincial governments have mostly been resorting to ad hoc approaches and disaster management in the past four years.

However, new methods, such as student-led community activism and people from slums, are beginning to call attention to climate justice and demand accountability.

One such example is the People’s Climate Walk which is organized annually in major urban centers such as Lahore and Karachi.

Through this initiative, indigenous groups, feminist and leftist organizations, student groups, and trade unions, among others, were able to draw attention to the impact of poorly planned government development policies and organize the masses in favor of environmental protection and climate justice in the country.

