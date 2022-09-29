Climate change harms vision in space

A study has shown that even astronomy is affected by the consequences of global warming: at many telescope sites around the world, climate changes caused by global warming can negatively affect astronomical research. This arises from the analysis of regional trends based on high-resolution climate models. The increase in temperature and water content in the atmosphere can thus lead to blurry vision and technical problems. The researchers say that the local effects of climate change must now be taken into account when selecting the site and technical equipment for the planned astronomical facilities.

Temperatures are rising and the weather is getting crazier: the consequences of anthropogenic climate change are very complex and, as is known, affect humanity in many different ways. However, one might think that those who deal with distant worlds are not affected by these problems. But this is not the case, explained researchers led by Caroline Haslebacher of the University of Bern. Because the possibilities of astronomical observations using ground-based telescopes are affected by atmospheric conditions. The quality of visions of the universe depends critically on the clarity of the atmosphere above the telescope. This is why locations are chosen so carefully, especially for large-scale projects: astronomical facilities are often built at high altitudes, so that there are fewer layers of atmosphere between them and their intended targets in space. Many telescopes are also installed specifically in arid regions, where clouds and humidity often impair the view of the night sky.

Climate change factor has not been taken into account yet

However, in light of the long planning stages and operating times of astronomical facilities, the question arises as to how stable conditions at such sites will actually be in times of climate change, the researchers say. Although telescopes are usually several decades old, atmospheric conditions are only taken into account when selecting a site for a short period of time. As a rule, these are the last five years – too short to capture long-term trends, let alone map future changes due to global warming,” says Haslibacher.

So the international research team has now dedicated itself to the task of demonstrating this long-term perspective in a solid way. For their study, scientists examined the evolution of astronomical observation conditions at eight locations – from Hawaii to the Canary Islands, Chile, Mexico, South Africa and Australia. Most of them either already house telescopes or are candidates for the next generation of facilities. To assess the evolution of the climate at these locations, scientists use the latest information from high-resolution global climate models.

You become less favored on sites

As they reported, the projections, which spanned to 2050, indicate that an increase in temperature and water content in the atmosphere can be expected at all locations examined. The extent to which these changes could lead to individual impairments must be evaluated individually, but the effects can be significant: “For these variables, the model predicts an increasing trend across all locations, leading to weaker astronomical observing conditions compared to current conditions.”, The researchers write. Specifically, there can be loss of monitoring time and loss of data quality.

Apparently, the increased damage in the atmosphere plays not only a role, but also a technical one: “At present, astronomical observatories are designed for current site conditions and have only few possibilities for adjustment. Thus, the possible consequences of climatic conditions for telescopes is an increased risk of condensation Due to high dew point or poorly functioning cooling systems, which can then lead to more atmospheric turbulence in the telescope’s dome.”

As the team stresses, the fact that the potential effects of climate change were not taken into account was not due to negligence on the part of officials, but rather due to the limited accuracy of predictions. It is the first time such a study has ever been possible. Thanks to the high-resolution global climate models developed as part of the Horizon 2020 Primavera project, we’ve been able to study conditions at various locations around the world very precisely — something we haven’t been able to do with previous models, says co-author Marie-Estelle Demory of ETH Zurich.

In conclusion, Haslebacher summarizes: “Our study now clearly shows that anthropogenic climate change must be taken into account when selecting the site for next-generation telescopes, and when building and maintaining astronomical facilities,” says the scientist.

Source: University of Bern, specialized article: Astronomy and Astrophysics, doi: 10.1051/0004-6361/202142493

© wissenschaft.de – Martin Vieweg