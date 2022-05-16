Climate change: 50/50 probability of 1.5 degrees by 2026

In less than four years, the average global temperature could cross an important threshold, The Geneva-based World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warns: There is a 50:50 probability that in at least one of the next five years between 2022 and 2026, the average global temperature will be at least temporarily 1.5°C above the pre-industrial level, the participants wrote. And that probability is constantly growing: it was still close to zero in 2015 and only about 10 percent between 2017 and 2021.

