Climate activists stick their hands on the paintings of a museum in Switzerland

Geneva, 12 September. Climate activists in Switzerland have attached their hands to works in two museums in the country to demand the federal government increase efforts to combat global warming, according to a statement from the “Renew Switzerland” movement that organized the protest.

Two activists from the movement glued their hands to the frame of Giovanni Giacometti’s painting “Maluga in Winter” at the Lausanne Museum of Fine Arts, and two others did the same with Giovanni Segantini’s “Alpine Pastures” in Zurich Kunsthaus, a simultaneous protest that took place on Sunday.

Activists chanted “No landscapes in burning Switzerland, no art on a dead planet” to the astonishment of visitors and those in charge of the two museums, and heroism in action that the environmental movement calls for joining the climate resistance. A government is ruining the country.”

And the newspaper “Tribune de Genève” reported today, that the protest was not announced in advance, which prompted the museums to take advantage of their security teams that separated activists from the artworks before they were arrested by the police.

Mountain landscapes such as those depicted in the two works chosen by the protest are seriously threatened by the climate crisis, alarmingly retreating from the glaciers of the Alps in Switzerland and other central European countries.

In the past, “Switzerland Renovation” activists had stuck their hands on the paving of highways, thus cutting off road traffic, a measure they promised to resume from next October 3 in order to demand a plan to thermally insulate one million homes in the country and thus reduce energy consumption.

In recent months, Switzerland suffered its second-hottest summer in a century and a half of measurements, and parts of the Swiss Alps were closed to summer visitors for the first time due to fears of melting glaciers triggering avalanches. EFE

abc / crf

