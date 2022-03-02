Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest, the Netflix movie trailer does not exist

Netflix has shared the hilarious trailer for Cliff Beasts 6, a non-existent movie that is one of the elements of the comedy story The Bubble.

Netflix Share the Trailer for a movie to Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everestthe movie does not really exist.

The video is actually related to the promotion of bubblea comedy that will feature a group of characters trying to make the feature film for which the promotional video was made.

The Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest promotes “the saga” by revealing stars who will find themselves grappling with dragon-like creatures soaring above snow-capped peaks.

The Bubble will tell the story of a movie crew trying to make a movie during a pandemic, facing isolation, loneliness and all kinds of problems. This feature film appears to be the project associated with the “crazy” climb of Everest.

Directed by Judd Apatow, the project will include Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan Michael Key, Pedro Pascal, Peter Serafinovich, Rob Delaney, David Duchovny, Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow (daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann.) and Maria Bacalova.

Judd Apatow was the director, producer, and screenwriter of the feature film, and collaborated on the realization of the script with Pam Brady.