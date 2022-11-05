Clear support from the Swiss Fifth Foundation for the electronic identity of the state

© Keystone/Christian Butler



The Swiss government wants to implement a digital identity document. A bill has been prepared in this regard. Swiss Abroad organization endorses. An electronic identity document can solve several problems at once.

Balz Rigendinger

The bill aims to provide the Swiss with an electronic identity recognized by the state: an electronic identity. This project has a long history in Switzerland.

In March 2021, the Swiss refused to enter the electronic ID card with 64% of the vote. The main reason was the concern for security. This distrust of the project is due to the fact that the technology would have been provided by private providers.

Sovereigns have been reluctant to outsource sensitive identity document data to the digital space, where hackers often work in the shadows or Silicon Valley giants do so with little transparency.

However, the government maintains its plan, so it is now proposing a “state secure electronic identity”, as mentioned in A ReleaseExternal link. Parliament has urged the government to try again, since the merits of this solution will not be discussed much in principle – if it is safe.

In order to distance itself from the failure of the first attempt, the government is now talking about a “new electronic identity” or “state electronic identity”, confirming the primacy of the Union in the project.

At the end of June, the law was ready. Then the Federal Council submitted it to an advisory procedure. The goal was to gather the viewpoint of as many people as possible, including previous critics, to avoid another failure.

Support from Swiss Fifth

The Organization of Swiss Abroad (OSA) expressed its support for the law at the consultation. He considers that a functional electronic identity has many advantages for Swiss expats. Think about the so-called contacts with the authorities: an electronic identity helps simplify tax matters and communication with the health service or administration. Same thing with the banking system.

Post office counter, a place where people often have to prove their identity. © Keystone/Christian Butler



But for OSA, it is above all about reaching the end goal: the Swiss electronic voting system. At the recent OSE conference, held in Lugano last August, the president of the organization, Filippo Lombardi, stressed that electronic identity would facilitate the introduction of electronic voting.

Today, the OSA writes in its position paper: “A secure online identification allows for the creation of complete digital electronic voting procedures.” The organization states that electronic voting is of vital importance to Swiss citizens (about 800,000 people) living in other countries: “They often have great difficulties in exercising their political rights, guaranteed by the Federal Constitution, because voting materials sent by post also arrive late, according to Place of residence “.

OSA also sees another advantage for the Swiss abroad when it comes to banking transactions. In response to the question, he wrote: “The clear identification of new clients to prevent money laundering and tax evasion is particularly stressful for banks when these people live abroad. For this reason, many banks significantly limit their services in this area. E- ID has simplified these identification procedures and reduced costs, so that Swiss banks can be expected to once again give simplified access to their services to Swiss abroad”, who have been facing very high fees for years. It originated in Swiss banks or at the conclusion of their banking relationships.

Finally, an electronic identity document “would greatly simplify the creation of e-government solutions and would also make it easier for Swiss living abroad to keep track of their administrative files and contact the authorities”.

more important

The apparent positive attitude toward electronic identity is new and reflects an evolution within OSA. In July 2020, its president, Filippo Lombardi, stated that E-ID was only “relatively relevant to the Swiss Fifth” and that it was not a “primary concern” for the organization.

Therefore, the OSA was cautious when voting on the first version of the E-ID. The current situation is different.

What will happen next? Query finished. The comments received have been compiled into a report and may be incorporated into the bill, the text of which will likely be revised, before being submitted to Parliament. In the end, the Swiss people are expected to decide.

