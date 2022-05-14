Citizens Station Blagwitz: Who gets the space?

In the new episode “LVZ Our Story,” Josa Mania-Schlegel talks about the dispute over the open space of the public railway station in Plagwitz. How do we want to live in Leipzig? And who is entitled to the available free space?

Leipzig.There are still a few open spaces in Leipzig – one of the most famous is the area of ​​the public railway station in Plagwitz. Now a three-storey house will be built where the citizens designed an urban place.

Many are against the construction project. In this episode, LVZ reporter Josa Mania-Schlegel talks about the controversy surrounding this open space.

In doing so, he is also looking for answers to basic questions: How do we want to live in Leipzig? Is the open space not part of the trade fair city, is it perhaps some kind of branding?

There are also reasons to create a new living space. You can find out what these are in the new episode “LVZ Our Story”. You can find podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Co. And also on Leipziger Volkszeitung’s YouTube channel.

Written by Nicole Graziwa