Cinema: Capture, Breathing +21% Fresh Air, All Black Adams

Rome, October 24 – Breathe oxygen to the cinema box office: the last weekend of programming showed a 21% increase over the previous week, with receipts of 5 million 130 thousand euros (it was 4 million 231 thousand seven days ago. ). Paying the proceeds, as in the United States, is above all the Black Adams movie, the eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe. The DC Comics adaptation of Otto Bender and CC Beck’s popular hero vs hero Black Adam, played by Dwayne Johnson, increased nearly half of total revenue, touching €2 million (one million and 989 thousand) in four days. In second place is Il Colibrì, the opening film of the Rome Film Festival, adapted from the novel by Sandro Veronesi, starring Pierfrancesco Favino, which took 764 thousand euros (1,874,654 in two weeks). The third move for the Halloween platform ends with €392,000 (1,299,067 in two weeks). And the golden couple George Clooney-Julia Roberts in the comedy Ticket to Pardise, which exceeded two million dollars in three weeks, came in fourth place with 341 thousand euros. Smile, the boy and the tiger followed in the fifth and sixth places. Then three new entries: the animated film A spasso con il Panda – Missione Bebè (144 thousand euros), the comedy by Gianni Di Gregorio straight from the Rome Film Festival, Astolfo (127 thousand euros) and Prado by and with Kim Rossi Stewart in its third direction (111 thousand euros). The top ten is closed by Paolo Verzo’s choral comedy seen in Venice 79, Sequita, which in its fourth week in cinemas earns 94 thousand euros (1,574,579 in total). (Dealing).

(Dealing)