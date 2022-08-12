Cinema Biennale 2022 | Walter Hill Awarded Cartier Glory to Filmmaker Award 2022

During his prestigious career, Walter Hill He was a screenwriter, director, and producer of projects ranging from classic westerns to action-thrillers to black dramas, all with his own unique style. As a veteran director of more than twenty films, he has also made a successful foray into television, winning Emmy and DGA Awards in 2005 for his revolutionary new west. dead wood. In general, his work ranges from intimate character studies to successful films, and both styles have been praised by critics.

Walter Hill’s career began in the early seventies with a scenario step away!With Steve McQueen, Ali McGraw and Detective Harper: Water in the throatWith Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. In 1975 he made his directorial debut road heroDrama set in the time of the Depression, starring Charles Bronson and James Coburn. From there, Hill chose a series of projects, “cult” and “mainstream.”

In 1979, Hill co-produced the blockbuster science fiction film alien, with Sigourney Weaver, and served as producer or executive producer on this legendary film series. Among other works, Hill directed big hits 48 hoursAnd the Still 48 hoursBoth with Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte. With these movies and others like night warriorsAnd the Silent Swamp Warriors (with Keith Cardin and Powers Booth), still alive (with Bruce Willis, Bruce Dern, and Christopher Walken) and handsome johnny (with Mickey Rourke and Morgan Freeman), he became one of Hollywood’s leading action directors.

Hill began his exploration of the West in 1980 when he directed Knights with long shadows, in competition at Cannes with David, Keith Carradine, James, Stacy Kitsch, Randy, Dennis Quaid, Chris and Nicholas Guest. This film marks the beginning of Walter Hill’s Western trilogy, and continues with geronimowith Jason Patrick, Wes Studi and Gene Hackman, and concluded in 1995 with Wild BillStarring Jeff Bridges, Elaine Barkin, and John Hurt.

Among Hill’s other works, titles such as streets of firewith Michael Barry, Diane Lane, and Willem Dafoe; The more you spend… the more you earn! with Richard Pryor and John Candy; impenetrable driver, with Ryan O’Neal, Bruce Dern and Isabelle Adjani; Wanted: Officially deadwith Nick Nolte, Powers Booth and Rip Torn; Jimmy Bobo – headshot With Sylvester Stallone E enemy, with Michelle Rodriguez, Sigourney Weaver, Tony Shalhoub and Anthony Lapaglia. Hill also directed the Emmy-winning television movie, Broken lane – a dangerous journey, She received a DGA Award and her second Emmy Award for this work.

For his contribution to global film culture, the British Film Institute (1991), the Turin Film Festival (2005), the Cinémathèque di Paris (2005), and the University of California Pacific Film Archives have dedicated his contribution to global film culture. (Berkeley, 2007). He has also been honored with retrospectives from American Cinema (2006), the San Sebastian Film Festival (2011), and the Munich Film Festival (2014). Walter Hill She was born and raised in Long Beach, California.