Chronicle | Good start in Finland (0-2)

Real Betis have made a very good start to the UEFA Europa League season. Verdiblancos, who debuted today in their new orange third jersey, took the three points from Finland after beating HJK Helsinki.

Very bad news for the team came as soon as he started when Juanmi was injured after poor support. The man from Malaga had to leave the stadium on a stretcher and was replaced by Rodri. After this unfortunate incident, Bittis began to dominate the match little by little.

Despite two close encounters with the Finns, the chances were good for Verdeblancos. The best was for Luiz Henrique and Carvalho, who made two great tackles by Hazard. When the match appeared to be going goalless at the break, the referee was warned by the VAR for an action on Carvalho inside the area. Refer to the referee and did not hesitate to award a penalty kick. Willian Jose did not retreat from eleven metres.

In the second part, HJK started aggressively in search of a tie. He had a dangerous chance that made Real Betis react. Canales warned with a bullet that he was climbing little by little. A minute later, after a quarrel in the area, Willian Jose hit a loose ball and netted.

After the goal, Helsinki tried to put more pressure on the Betis player who managed to control the pace and defended well. The local team managed to score, but the VAR disallowed the goal for offside. Pettis also had a few options, but the scoreboard didn’t move before the end.

Helsinki: Hazard, Hoskonen, Tinho, Ritala, Brown, Suere (Tirhou 75 minutes), Bojlab (Morillo 75 minutes), Lingemann, Fananen, Hostica and Abu Bakari (Ulusanya 75 minutes).

Real Betis: Bravo, Aitor Roybal, Pezzella, Victor Ruiz (Luis Felipe 46 minutes), Miranda, Paul, William Carvalho (Guido Rodriguez 75 minutes), Luis Henrique (save 75 minutes), Juanmi (Rodri 5′), Joaquin and Willian Jose.

Objectives: 0-1. Willian Jose, p. (four five’); 0-2. Willian Jose (63′).

collectors: Roy Reinschreiber (Israel). Victor Ruiz, Bojlab, Pezzella and Luiz Felipe were blamed.