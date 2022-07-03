Christoph Kessler: Donaueschinger’s World Cup dream come true – Sports

Christoph Kessler wants to accept the 1500m world title in Eugene (US) without any pressure. Photo: Ebner





It often comes unexpectedly. Christoph Kessler, the best athlete from Donaueschingen, is no longer participating in the World Athletics Championships on his screen from July 15 in Eugene (USA / Oregon). But it is there now.

Christoph Kessler did not manage to run for the 1500m at the World Championships by direct qualification (time standard), but because he has suddenly fallen from 48th place in the world rankings to the important 45th place in the past few days. All athletes who are currently ranked up to 45th place in the world rankings are allowed to start in the World Championships.







Three Frenchmen fall

But why did Christoph Kessler abandon these three important places? The French Athletics Federation abruptly canceled three 1,500m runners for the title fights in Eugene.

Christoph Kessler is very happy to pack his things for his first World Championship (Outdoor). But the pressure to realign in the coming weeks is having a huge impact on him, too. But of course he is very happy to accept it. The employer in Munich is very nice.

The short preparation period for the World Cup in Santa Barbara is over

Christoph Kessler’s plan, which he revealed on Sunday after his morning training session, now looks like this: On Saturday he will fly to Santa Barbara (California) to complete a four-day training camp there as the final preparation for the World Cup. . “A few more days would have been ideal, but four days should be enough to make the adjustment there and also for the short, intense training sessions in Santa Barbara.”

“My first goal is the semi-finals”

On July 15, Donaueschinger flew to Eugene. His 1500m event is already taking place on Saturday 16th July. In general, he wants to take things easy. “My first target is the semi-finals. I expect a very strong competition. I already know a lot of European competitors, and I am very excited about the other athletes.”











Christoph Kessler would like to positively use several aspects of Eugene.

“It is very important for me to gain more international experience. These title fights are perfect for that. I will also try to reach the 1500m level for the European Championships in Munich (15-21 August, editor’s note.) to achieve that.” This benchmark is 3: 36:00 min. “It will be difficult, but it is possible,” says Christoph Kessler.

If he hasn’t run the EM standard for 1500m (he has already run the 800m standard) in the US, he will still have the running event in Pfungstadt at the end of July. Exciting weeks await in front of Christoph Kessler.



