“Chrisley Knows Best” Tax Fraud Trial Verdict In Progress – Details!

In August 2019, Todd and Julie Chrisley of the United States were indicted by Chrisley News Best for federal tax evasion, with a second lawsuit against them in February 2022. The couple appeared in court for their alleged crimes in a trial that began on May 16, 2022., in Atlanta, Georgia .

In the following weeks, both the prosecution and Chrisley’s defense team revealed their cases. After a few days of deliberation, on June 7, the federal jury delivered a verdict. Here’s everything you need to know about the trial, the allegations, and whether or not Chrisley Knows Best stars will go to prison.

Todd and Julie Chrisley.

What did Todd and Julie Chrisley do? The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars have been charged with tax fraud.

As for The Tennessean, prosecutors said the Chrisleys family provided false identities to banks when applying for loans. Julie Chrisley reportedly submitted a false credit report and bank statements for a rented California home.

So the couple refused to pay the rent for the house until a few months into their stay. The Chrisley family reportedly used a film production company to hide unpaid revenue from the IRS.

Chrislis were each charged with “one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and one count of tax fraud.” Julie Chrisley is also charged with “one count of computer fraud and one count of obstruction of justice.”

Chrisley’s accountant Peter Tarantino, who is also on trial, is also charged with “one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and two counts of intentionally filing false tax returns,” according to The Tennessee Journal.



Todd Chrisley in "Chrisley Knows Best"

In 2019, Todd posted a statement declaring his innocence on Instagram. The reality star said her former business partner (and possibly romantic) – Mark Braddock – was responsible for their legal problems.

According to Todd, Mark was fired in 2012 after finding out he was stealing from them. In response, the abused employee reportedly took false documents to the US Attorney’s Office and told prosecutors that he had committed financial crimes.

However, prosecutors believe the documents were forged on Chrisley’s orders, in a pattern that ran from 2007 to 2012 and involved “providing false bank and financial statements to financial institutions to obtain multi-million dollar loans, many of which were used for their own benefit,” prosecutors said.

He added that they tried to hide their involvement “by falsely claiming that they did not know that their employee at the time submitted false documents.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley in "Chrisley Knows Best"

Judgment has arrived. Will Todd and Julie Chrisley go to prison?

After the indictment, the trio maintained their innocence. At trial, the three parties involved paid the innocence.

As a result, Attorney General Annalize Peters was tasked with convincing jurors that Chrisleys had “cheated” millions of dollars out of Georgia banks before filing for bankruptcy in 2021. In response, the defense argued that Mark Braddock was responsible for the problems. legal.

After a three-week trial, closing arguments were presented on Friday, June 3. Soon, the jury delivered the verdict.

On Tuesday, June 7, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that the reality stars were found guilty of all 12 counts of bank and bank fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy. Now, the couple faces up to 30 years in prison. At the moment, the court has not announced a date for sentencing.

While the Chrisleys are embroiled in many legal troubles, some fans may think that this could mean the end of their TV series. Rest assured, both Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley have been renewed for future seasons, plus E! The Love Limo for the network to be hosted by Todd.

New episodes of Chrisley Knows Best air Thursday at 9 PM ET on USA Network.

