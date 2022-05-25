Chris Hemsworth is shaking the whole of Australia with this purchase

Chris Hemsworth, known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, paid a notorious character to be the owner of this luxury car. Find out how much the actor spent below.

May 24, 2022 6:37 PM

Inspired by his older brother Luke HemsworthAustralian Chris Hemsworth He decided to take an interest in the world of acting. He started his career in 2002, appearing in TV series in his country.

When moving to SydneyThey got better job opportunities, like the role Kim Hyde In the award winning series Back and forthWhere he worked for three years. However, his universal recognition will come when he moves to United StateWhere, after his first appearance, Star Trekbegan his journey in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chris Hemsworth has spent over ten years giving life oxwho will be the first character in marvel Four films with the upcoming release of Thor: love and thunder. In this movie, we’ll see him on screen next to him Natalie PortmanAnd Christian BellAnd Tessa Thompson s Russell Crowe, among other things. In addition, Thor has appeared in all four installments of Avengers.

To interpret the Scandinavian God said in Avengers: EndgameThe Australian got a salary 15 million dollars. This kind of reward is what allows the actor to give himself many luxuries. One of these luxuries is an imposing purchase Audi R8whose value 197 thousand dollars.

This luxury German sports car has 5.2L V10.0 Under the chest thanks to this, it can generate strength 562 hp to reach a Maximum speed 329 km / h. In addition, you can speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds.