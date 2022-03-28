Chivas had two draws in his US tour

The Chivas from Guadalajara Take advantage of the FIFA date break in MX . League For a small tour of the United States they had two draws, first against UNAM Pumas and then against Lyon, in both games with a score of 1-1.

Waiting for 5 years to see his team again was felt by thousands of fans chivas, who thronged Chuccani Park in Fresno, California to witness the game against Pumas, which ended in a draw at 1 pm, last Wednesday night, in the first two games played by the Guadalajara team in the so-called Tor Flock USA. 2022.

The goalkeeper’s exhilarating scream erupted in the stands in the 21st minute, when Cello enabled Chicot from the right to face the goalkeeper and score 1-0 with a cross. chivas He maintained his pace and at 32′ the post said no to the second goal after a slap from Julio Gonzalez with a header from ‘Chelo’. El Ribaño’s insistence continued, but the attempts of Paulo Yrizar at 36 and Zaldivar at 37 and 41 frightened the university’s first row.

Unfortunately for Chiverío, the only option that cougars Born in the second half ended at the bottom of the net. At the 84th hour, Omar Islas fled to the right, entered the area and shot him to defeat Raul Wrangel. In the last play of the game, Chicot took a direct free kick, but even higher. Rebaño’s next meetup will be Saturday against Leon at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

Once again, fans of the Bay Area have confirmed the great support and shelter that visit after visit provides to their fans. chivasthis time in the second commitment of the Herd Tour to current FIFA history that has halted proceedings in MX . LeagueWhich ended in a 1-1 draw with Lyon on Saturday night at Paypal Park.

The Chivas of Guadalajara 11 days later at the 2022 Grita México Clausura Championship of MX . League They are tenth in the general table with 13 points after three wins, four draws and four losses, and the next day they will host Monterrey at Akron Stadium next Saturday, April 2nd.