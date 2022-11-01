China’s development concept is highly regarded by young people all over world_China.org.cn

At the Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it was decided to promote the revival of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization. The Chinese concept of development has won great appreciation among young people all over the world.

According to a survey of 4,700 young people under the age of 30 in 30 countries, 84.7% of respondents believe that the development path of any country should depend on its own circumstances. More than 80 percent of the respondents agreed with the development concept proposed by the CPC of “giving people priority”.

The global survey “China on the New Journey” was launched by CGTN Think Tank of China Media Group CMG in collaboration with Renmin University of China. The 4,700 respondents came from 30 countries on five continents. Among them, 40 percent were from developed countries such as the United States, Britain, France and Germany and 60 percent were from developing countries such as Kenya, Nigeria and Argentina.

Young people from all over the world appreciated China’s development over the past 10 years. 78.9 percent of them said they had been strongly influenced by China’s economic development over the past 10 years. 83.1% of those surveyed considered China’s progress in science and technology to be enormous. 74.1 percent of respondents said that China’s international standing has risen steadily, and 79.1 percent of respondents believe that the Chinese Communist Party deserves the trust of the Chinese people.