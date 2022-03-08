China officially invites the United States to clarify the biological laboratories in Ukraine – the crisis in Ukraine

China again called on the United States to reveal details about the biological laboratories located in Ukraine. Beijing has asked for clarification in particular about funding from Washington. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday, citing CGTN.











Beijing wants, among other data, to make public information about the types of viruses it stores and the research these bodies have conducted.

#China The United States urged the disclosure of details about the US-funded biological laboratories in Ukraine, including the types of viruses stored and the research was conducted, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said, calling on all parties to ensure the safety of these laboratories under the current situation. pic.twitter.com/upINH7vYt7 – CGTN (CGTNOfficial) March 8, 2022

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has urged to ensure the safety of these laboratories.

Components for biological weapons were developed in Ukrainian laboratories located near Russian territory. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said last Sunday.

Konashenkov noted that during the special military operation in Ukraine, it became known that Kyiv hastily destroyed evidence of a biological weapons program funded by the US Department of Defense. “We received documents from the Ukrainian Biolab employees about the emergency destruction, on February 24, of particularly dangerous pathogens such as plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases,” recalls the senior Russian official.