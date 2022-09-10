Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Lee Zanshuomet with the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation on Friday Valentina Matvienko He claimed that Washington will not be able to contain China exploit issue Taiwan.

“In fact, the Taiwan issue is about China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Taiwan is now seeking independence with US support. The United States is trying to contain China via Taiwan. they won’t workChinese official said.

Lee Zanshuo He claimed that US actions violated the sovereignty of China.

“Recently, the US government by sending Nancy Pelosi showed its provocative will on the Taiwan issue. This kind of behavior goes against China’s internal affairs and violates our sovereignty‘, he stated.

Lee Zanshuo mentioned that the China Moscow’s support is estimated to one china. “president [della Russia Vladimir] Putin, you, Valentina Ivanovna, and other Russian friends (Including Senators from the Federation Council Ed) They spoke in support of one China“. The Chinese side highly appreciates Russia’s consistent stance on this issue. The Beijing government official concluded.