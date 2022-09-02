China is against the UN report on Xinjiang, tarnishing our reputation and tarnishing our reputation. It is completely illegal and invalid

– ads –

Agenpress China “strongly opposes” the so-called “assessment” on Xinjiang issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights last night, accusing it of “defaming and slandering China, and interfering in China’s internal affairs.”

Thus, the spokesman for the Chinese mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Liu Yuen, objected to the move of High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet at the conclusion of her mission that she carried out in recent months in Xinjiang. The “assessment” is based on “the assumption of guilt, misinformation and fabricated lies by anti-China forces as the main sources,” Liu added.

– ads –

China has strongly condemned the United Nations report on alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang, calling it a “political tool” against Beijing. The so-called critical reporting was planned and invented in a first person style by the United States and some Western powers. It is completely illegal and invalid“It is a mixture of disinformation and it is a political tool used as part of the Western strategy to use Xinjiang to control China,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin exclaimed at the daily press conference.

The report made several accusations, including torture, at the expense of the Muslim component of the Uyghurs, describing it as “credible.” Citing potential crimes against humanity. Wang said the UN Human Rights Office had failed “when it became a partner and antagonist of the United States and the West against the vast majority of developing countries.”

– ads –