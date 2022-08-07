China and Taiwan, why the crisis arose?

there The crisis between China and Taiwan, seen from Europe, may raise some question marks. It is normal, in general we are not aware of the causes of all the geopolitical tensions in the world. Here, but these days the situation in the East seems to be getting glowing.

Two facts in particular complicated the issue: the first was the trip by Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, to Taiwan, which was followed by the kind of military test of force by China that was behind the definition of military exercise It actually simulated a naval blockade or invasion of a country separated by a strip of sea.

Ten years of stress

He who stands between China and Taiwan. It is enough just to mention the official names of these countries to understand that their history is intertwined: the first is the People’s Republic of China while the history of the Second Republic of China, the same name taken by China in 1912. At the end of the imperial domination that lasted for about two thousand years.

Obviously, we cannot summarize the whole story here, but we can say that at one point there were two factions opposed to controlling all of China: on the one hand Mao Zedong and the Communist Party, on the other hand Chiang Kai-shek and the Kuomintang (or Nationalist Party). The confrontation saw the victory of the first and the birth of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, but the second escaped to Formosa (the main island of Taiwan), taking with it Chinese gold reserves and part of the aviation and navy. Here the Republic of China was born with its own government, a fairly prosperous economy, and in fact the official language is the same as the People’s Republic of China.

From that moment on, the two realities claimed the role of legitimate rulers of all of China (even if Taiwan in recent years has taken a different direction, more focused on its own autonomy).

The role of the United States of America

As often happens in these matters, alliances have arisen more or less clearly over the years that have brought Taiwan into the American sphere of influence. The USA in particular, and especially in the fifties and sixties of the last century, economically supported the state of the island of Formosa. Not only that: The Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 committed the United States to supplying weapons and other items useful for self-defense to the island nation, although in reality it does not officially recognize it as the legitimate government of all of China (including the mainland). Currently, only 14 countries (geopolitically non-primary) recognize Taiwan as a state, and therefore do not have official relations with China.

So it should come as no surprise that Pelosi’s trip made so much fanfare that it is a symbol of a bond that China doesn’t like at all; Even on the Internet, this visit provoked great resentment from those who espouse Xi Jinping’s nationalist orientation.

internal political reasons

Finally, there are domestic political reasons: China is not having a particularly happy moment. The economy is less complex than it has been in past years and is still going on Close Because of Covid19 is draining the population. It is therefore necessary to divert attention elsewhere, creating a sense of unity towards the enemy’s common symbols: it is no coincidence that Xi Jinping raised the “will of one billion four hundred million Chinese” in reference to the Taiwan question.

Some have noted that Chinese propaganda often talks about the country’s reunification, but in fact Taiwan has never been part of the state formed by Mao Zedong: in this sense, it would be more than an invasion.