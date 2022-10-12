Chilean politician says Lula’s victory will help regional unity

The political analyst, who accompanied the Labor Party in the first round of elections, also considers a possible perspective for change in that country to respond to the interests of society, which has been postponed during the dominance of the far right.

“This is something one can realize on the streets, in conversations with people, which is the willingness of the Brazilian people to put an end to Jair Bolsonaro’s trial and Lula’s choice,” Osorio said.

According to the academic, although accurate predictions cannot be made because every election has a level of uncertainty, there are clear facts in the October 2 first round result.

First, Lola was about 1.5 percent less than winning in that show; In second place, PT Bolsonaro led by more than five points, nearly six million votes.

On the other hand, he said that the 3rd and 4th place candidates have already expressed their support for Lula.

“It is very likely for me that in the second round, this desire for change that I have noticed in the Brazilian people will translate into a victory for Lula and the Workers’ Party,” he emphasized.

In response to a question about the meaning of the actual victory of the former labor leader in Latin America, he considered that it would be a defeat for the new forms of the extreme right that have imposed themselves not only in the region, but throughout the world.

He said Lula’s victory will help the region as a whole make way for new times of change.

He noted that during Lula’s tenure (2003-2011) there was economic expansion, stability, prosperity and social inclusion, and millions of people rose out of poverty and marginalization. He declared that none of that happened with Bolsonaro.

When asked if he considered a change of course in the region, he said Latin America is populated with progressive governments and cited recent cases in Colombia and Chile.

The former Chilean minister concluded that Lula’s victory in Brazil could contribute decisively to shaping the progressive camp in the region.

