© Reuters. Chilean company HIF Global seeks to produce carbon-neutral fuel in Australia



Sydney (Australia), July 8 (.). Chilean energy company HIF Global announced Friday that it has begun actions in Australia with the goal of developing a project to produce around 100 million liters of carbon-neutral fuels (eFuels) per year for cars on the southern island of Tasmania.

Obtaining permits from the Australian multinational HIF-a that manufactures sports vehicles Porsche (ETR 🙂 It has a 12.5 percent stake – Plans to build a plant near the town of Burnie, northeast Tasmania, in 2024, the company published in a statement.

The 250-megawatt electrolyzer plant, which has an estimated life of 40 years, will get green hydrogen from water with wind power, which will combine it with carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere, then produce eFuels through the synthesis process.

The environmental fuel that will be produced at the future plant will reduce global carbon dioxide emissions by about 260,000 tons per year, equivalent to removing carbon from 52,000 vehicles, Ignacio Hernandez, director general of HIF Asia Pacific, said in the statement.

The HIF office in Australia, a country that is the world’s largest exporter of fossil fuels and one of the largest polluters per capita on the planet, states on its website that it is currently developing a portfolio of projects to produce 36,000 barrels per day of environmental materials. fuel by 2030 in this country.

The multinational, which also has subsidiaries in the US and Germany, added that its fuel is produced from renewable energies, green hydrogen and carbon dioxide extracted from the atmosphere and can be used as direct alternatives to fossil fuels in engines and infrastructure.

“Our global plan is to produce more than 8 billion liters of carbon-neutral e-fuels annually, enough to decarbonize 5 million vehicles. Australia is our third decarbonization center in the world,” explained Cesar Norton, President and CEO of HIF. Statement.