Chile Referendum 2022, live: How is the voting process for the new constitution going | accept or reject | Voting hours | New Zealand referendum | Globalism

Chili pepper getting ready for Referendum on Sunday 4 September on a new constitution proposalone of the voices Important in recent years, which may lead to the emergence of a file deep change in his model nation.

Polling stations—more than 3,000 across the territory—began receiving ballot boxes and ballot papers as of Friday night, when 15.1 million voters will have to make a choice.”I agree” also “rejectionThe new text.

The election buildings, which will be manned by more than 26,000 soldiers by law, will open at 8:00 a.m. (Chile time) and close at 6:00 p.m., although if there are still people in line waiting to vote at closing time, they may they do it.

The Minister of Defense announced, on Saturday, that “everything is fine and the armed forces are deployed to control the polling stations in the next few hours so that we all have a good operation.” Maya Fernandez.

Fernandez and other authorities toured Santiago National Stadium, one of the huge voting centers, where more than 13,000 people can vote.

Referendum 2022: Watch live the election of the new constitution

Chile Referendum 2022, Live: How Election Day is Going, Minute by Minute From what date does the current constitution of Chile date? The constitution to be changed was promulgated with a referendum of September 4, 1980, in the middle of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship, and came into force on March 11, 1981. Borek on the referendum in Chile: “I am proud that we have come this far” A few hours after voting to approve or reject the new constitution proposal, Chilean President Gabriel Borek sent a message of hope to Chileans, who will go to the polls tomorrow for the referendum. See also Yemeni coronavirus: Experts fear nation could suffer one of worst epidemics in world “Our dear country, tomorrow will be a great day. In Chile, we are resolving our differences with more democracy, never less. I am very proud that we have come this far,” the president wrote on his Twitter account. Vietnam and Thailand join Chile 2022 referendum According to the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnam and Thailand have already opened the voting tables to certify the voters’ vote, in the framework of the Chile 2022 referendum. Photo: Twitter / @Minrel_Chile In the Philippines, polling stations are already receiving voters Schedule 1 in Manila is open and operating, according to the Chilean Embassy in the Philippines. Photo: Twitter / @EChilePhilippines What requirements do I have to meet to pay from abroad? If you are outside Chile and you wish to cast your vote, you must make sure that you are on the electoral roll abroad. Otherwise, you will have to apply for a change of address or registration in the electoral register, depending on the situation. What happens if the accept or decline option wins? According to the media site TelesurTV, state regulations dictate that if the consent option is won, the President of Chile, Gabriel Borek, will have to convene the entire Congress with the goal of enacting it into a public and dangerous law. He swears or promises to respect and abide by the new constitution. The Chilean Foreign Ministry reported that voting booths have already opened in China and Japan Schedule 1 at the Chilean Consulate in Tokyo is open from 8:00 AM (Japan time) and will operate until 6:00 PM. See also Trump news live: Latest Twitter updates and 2020 elections as president accused of `` negligible murders '' after holding a home rally in Nevada Voting is also enabled in the Asian giant, China. Photo: EmbChileJapan / Twitter How is the proposal for a new constitution for Chile composed? The Chilean press reported that the proposal consisted of 178 pages, 388 articles, 11 chapters and 56 provisional clauses. This is a historic moment, because it is the first constitutional text in the history of the people of Chile that was written in cooperation with the citizens and indigenous peoples, under the Constitutional Convention. What happens if I do not vote in the referendum? If you do not go to your polling station or provide the appropriate excuse, you can obtain a fine from the Local Police Court of the municipality of your community of residence. The amount of the economic penalty mentioned above can range from an average of UTM (27,000 pesos) to 3 UTM (167,000 pesos). Chile 2022 referendum: time differences Voting abroad always begins earlier than in Chile, due to the time differences. – At 6:00 pm Chile time, voting began in Australia, with polling stations held in Brisbane, Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

– At 7:00 pm, voting began in Asia, specifically in Tokyo, Japan and Seoul, South Korea. Nearly 1,000 people are eligible to vote in New Zealand “In Wellington we have 933 people eligible to vote and that means a 12% increase and that a new polling station should be opened,” said Maria Alejandra Farias, Chile’s consul in New Zealand. The poll has begun: New Zealand has voted for the first time In the city of Auckland, in New Zealand, the first vote corresponding to the exit referendum from the Chilean constitutional process was cast, the Cooperativa portal reported. See also India is blocking far more apps in the wake of the TikTok ban Hours before the public opening of the polls in Chile, in Oceania began consultations – in which voters must declare their support or opposition to the constitutional convention’s proposal. From the Carrera Building, the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chancellor Antonia Origola and President of Servile, Andres Tagle, made a remote call to be present at the start of this historic vote.

Referendum results: When is the pre-count issued?

Although tables close at 6:00 pm (Chile time), the elections can be extended if there are still people waiting to vote in the rows of their tables.

Once the tables are closed, the audit will start counting and validating votes.

It is estimated that around 6:30 PM the first results and direction will be known, and the final results will be available around 7:30 PM.

The result will be known two hours after closing and Gabriel Borek is scheduled to address national television at night, regardless of which option wins. Photo: Composition LR / Fabrizio Oviedo / AFP

Chile 2022 overseas referendum: what time does voting start?

Taking into account the time difference, the first two countries for which polling will be enabled are New Zealand and Australia, which will open polling stations on Saturday, September 3 at 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm, respectively (date and time in Chile), Meganoticias reported.

Then they are followed by countries in Asia and Europe, which will open their tables from 8:00 pm on the same day and dawn on Sunday 4 September.

In this way, the last countries to enable their tables abroad would do so at 05:00 on Sunday, which would be the United Kingdom, Portugal and Ireland.

With information from EFE.