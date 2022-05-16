Chile defends Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela participation in Summit of the Americas | international

Ahead of the upcoming US summit in the US, Secretary of State Antonia Origola defended the possibility of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela participating in the meeting.

Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Origolaconfirmed this Sunday that in favor Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela Participation in top of the americas In recent years, he added, “exclusion has not led to human rights consequences.”

“Everyone knows what the position of president is (Gabriel Borek) regarding the human rights situation in those countries, as well as the human rights situation in my country. But what we have been insisting on in bilateral talks (…) is that this will be as we hope summit as wide as possiblethe chancellor said in an interview with the newspaper third.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs United StateThe country that will host the continental event in June confirmed last week that it had ruled out inviting Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to attend the Summit of the Americas, saying it “does not respect” democracy.

However, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that invitations had not yet been sent because “There is no final decision.”.

According to the Chilean foreign minister, regardless of the differences and even beliefs that may exist in the field of human rights, “Post-pandemic, with the economic crisis, is also a time when there is scope for dialogue that transcends differences.”

Origola made it clear that Chile’s presence in the forum will not be subject to the participation of these countries, according to what he said Mexicoadding that he hopes many other heads of state will not stop attending if that is the case.

“The region is very fragmented, it’s becoming polarized, and in a way, under President (of the United States) Biden, it’s going to be important to be able to speak beyond the differences,” he said.

Boric paper

At the top, Borek, a former left-wing student leader, repeatedly denounced Human rights violations committed in Cuba, Nicaragua and VenezuelaThe chancellor said, will promote new leadership.

His discourse, specifically, in terms of the value of democracy and human rights, is “a new discourse left of Latin America,” he said.

The Summit of the Americas, the main diplomatic forum for the American continent, will be held in Angels (California) from June 6-10, the first time the United States has organized since the first edition in 1994.