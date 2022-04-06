Chile and Venezuela sign memorandum of understanding to expand commercial air relations | National

The aviation authorities of Chile and Venezuela signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to expand the “spectrum” of the commercial aviation relationship between the two countries..

The news was reported by the President of the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) in Venezuela, Juan Teixeira Díaz.

“Within the framework of the International Air and Space Exhibition (Fidae), we had an important meeting with Martín Mackenna Rueda, Secretary General of the Chilean Civil Aviation Council, with whom we signed a Memorandum of Understanding to expand the scope of Venezuela-Chilean air trade relations,” the Venezuelan official noted on his Twitter account.

In addition, Teixeira confirmed that during this meeting Venezuela Airlines Conviasa to explore routes And support relations with the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“The meeting served as a stage for handing over Conviasa’s appointment to exploit the road and certify mutual support in the upcoming elections to the ICAQO Council,” he said.

Venezuela does not just want to expand relations with Chile

The meeting between the Venezuelan and Chilean aviation authorities took place in the framework of Fidae 2022, which will take place in Santiago from Tuesday and end on Sunday, April 10.

On April 1, INAC announced that Venezuela seeks to strengthen aviation relations with Uruguay, Cuba, Panama, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Qatar, Malaysia and also with Chile, expanding frequencies with countries with which it has air links and creating new routes that do not have direct flights.

According to the entity, the talks and agreements reached are the result of various meetings held in Twenty-fourth Ordinary Assembly of the Latin American Civil Aviation Commission (CLAC) held in Uruguay two weeks ago and its results were published by the Venezuelan authorities.