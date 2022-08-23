‘Children flew in the air’: Park closes giant slide 4 hours after opening for security reasons | Community

Belle Isle Park, in Michigan, in the United States, was forced to shut down a newly opened giant ramp, less than 4 hours after it went into operation due to structural malfunctions that caused users to “levitate” in the air and hit each other when they fell. on the metal floor. The administration confirmed that it had already corrected the error and that it was safe.

According to the videos circulating on the Internet, you can see how children who are enjoying the game jump and fall on the structure at a high speed, due to the height of their piles.

Giant Slip Closed in the United States

This is a remodeling old giant slice In Belle Isle Park in Detroit, USA.

The original building was built in the 1960s and renovated years later. However, with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the recreation center closed and decided to make improvements to the massive slide.

After it opened last weekend, less than 5 hours after it opened, park leaders decided to close it after noticing how dangerous the giant slide was.

According to the American media, ABC13A spectator sold his tickets when he saw how the children flew and fell into the metal structure.

What’s more, his son said, “I was falling a lot faster than I thought. Gravity hurts.”

Check out what the giant slide looks like here:

Park confirms he’s made improvements

Through her Facebook profile, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported this weekend that it had already made the necessary adjustments.

Moreover, let the people To go to the park and jump off the giant slide For $1 each way (just over 900 Chilean pesos).