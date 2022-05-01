Childhood hepatitis cases rise in UK amid global outbreak

The UK Health Security Agency has identified 34 confirmed cases of hepatitis in children Since Monday, bringing the total to 145 Against the backdrop of a series of unexplained cases among children around the world.

The agency said 10 children underwent liver transplants and none of them died.

The findings suggest that the sudden increase in cases in children may be linked to a common cold virus known as adenovirus, the agency said, adding that the agency is also investigating other possible infections, including Covid-19 or an environmental cause.

The rise in infections follows the report of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control 190 cases of unexplained severe hepatitis in children worldwide.

The outbreak was first reported in April in the UK, mainly in children under 10, and has since been identified in at least 12 countries around the world.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 17 children required liver transplants as a result of the recent cases, and one died.

Symptoms of hepatitis These include dark urine, yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice), fatigue, fever, loss of appetiteNausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, light-colored stools, joint pain.