Chicxulub: After the collision, I shuddered for several months

Chicxulub: After the collision, I shuddered for several months

As if one catastrophe was not enough: the impact of the asteroid Chicxulub at the end of the Cretaceous period 66 million years ago had global consequences. Life in the vicinity died from the intense explosion and energy released. The massive tsunami waves still killed animals and plants thousands of kilometers away, and the survivors had to fight the subsequent winter due to dust and ash. At the same time, the Earth continued to shake for weeks or months after the impact. A study by Hermann Bermudez of Montclair State University and his team suggests this Presented at a meeting of the Geological Society of America.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.