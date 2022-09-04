Chicago, one of the largest Muslim gatherings in North America, kicked off

TEHRAN – Iqna – The 59th annual ISNA (Islamic Society of North America) conference kicked off Friday in Chicago, welcoming large audiences from all over North America.

The theme of this year’s conference is: “Resilience, Hope and Faith; After Difficulties Comes Relief”.

The meeting, sponsored by the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago, will run for 4 consecutive days from September 2-5.

The event hosts dozens of famous preachers, scholars and activists in a full program of lectures, discussions, debates and entertainment.

“The conference will feature main sessions, parallel sessions, round tables, a wellness exhibition, sessions for young professionals, around 200 speakers, art exhibitions, … and more,” said Mir Khan, Member of the ISNA Board of Directors. ISNA Administration. and chair of the convention’s steering committee, the India Post reported.

Among the speakers at the event are Imam Siraj Wahaj, Lisha the Prime Minister, Sheikh Zaid Shaker, Dr. Seyyed Hussein Nasr, Imam Muhammad Majid, Yasmine Mujahid and others.

Activist Miko Peled, Khizer Khan and Bushra Amwala, the youngest elected Muslim official in the United States, will also attend the conference.

“The ISNA conference will bring together individuals, families, businesses and non-profit organizations, Islamic and multi-religious, in a program full of lectures, discussions and entertainment,” said Ashfaq Syed, Secretary of the Steering Committee of the event.

ISNA is the largest Muslim organization in North America.

The ISNA Annual Meeting dates back to 1963, when the first such event was organized by ISNA’s predecessor, the Muslim Student Association of the United States and Canada.

The last two events were held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

