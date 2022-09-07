Chess Queen: Netflix decided to negotiate after defamation lawsuit | Television

An important update is coming to lawsuit From $5 million, in September 2021, chess champion Nonna Gabrindashvili filed for defamation against her. Netflix About the series chess queen. Limit In fact, reports indicate that the broadcaster has decided that negotiateHe stressed that the terms of the agreement reached were not disclosed.

It all stems from the fact that, in the last episode of the miniseries, Gabrindashvili is mentioned, the world chess champion active between the 1960s and 1970s, when Beth Harmon (the hero, played by Anya Taylor-Joy) found herself challenging a great Soviet. a hero. On this occasion, a commentator speaking of Pete said:

The only thing unusual about her is her gender. This is also not unique to Russia. There is Nonna Gabrindashvili, but she is the women’s world champion and has never faced the men.

In fact, this statement would be erroneous, since we read: The accusation that Gaprindashvili never confronted men is clearly false, as well as blatantly sexist and disparaging. Netflix has blatantly and deliberately lied about Gaprindashvili’s accomplishments for the cheap and cynical purpose of “escalating the drama” by showing that its heroine The fairy has managed to do what no other woman, including Gaprindashvili, has ever done.”

In 1968, the year the episode rolls around, the champ had already challenged 59 players, including 10 great masters. Among other disputed elements is the fact that Gabrindashvili is referred to as a Russian citizen, when instead of Georgian descent,

the book chess queen Visualize the path of Beth Harmon who brought her from Kentucky to international chess tournaments around the world, following the difficulties the young woman had to overcome her addictions and the prejudices of a world centered on men.

The Netflix-produced series starred Anya Taylor-Joy and won two Golden Globes and two Critics’ Choice Awards.

