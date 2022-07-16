Chess player Javiera Gomez begins her international tour in Switzerland

Valdivian International Chess Master Javiera Gomez kicked off her participation on her International Tour, before competing in the Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India.

The athlete plays at the Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland, a tournament she previously attended last year and emerging as one of the strongest on the European circuit.

To date, Valdivian has played three matches. At first he was defeated by Victor Erdos of Hungary, in the second he beat Axel Wehr of Germany and later tied with Sharma Dushyant of India.

In today’s match he was playing against Gabriel Geweiler from Switzerland.

Javiera Gómez will play until July 22 in the Biel competition after which she will travel to India to join the Chilean women’s team that will play in the Chess Olympiad, one of the oldest and most demanding competitions in science sports worldwide.

The Olympics in India will start on July 27 and will be held until August 10 and then you will attend the Sants International Open in Barcelona from August 19-28.

