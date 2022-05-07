Chelsea announces its new owner; British government permission is missing

A little over a month after it was put up for sale Chelsea Make the team’s new owners name official.

The group that will lead the blues consists of Todd Boyle, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Weiss. It was the investment they made 2.5 billion pounds sterling.

Roman Abramovich, now the club’s former owner, indicated that 100% of the proceeds from the purchase will be donated to charitable causes.

The agreement amount cannot be used yet because it will be deposited into a bank account that has been frozen by the UK government, so government approval is required first before the funds can be transferred.

The club was responsible for announcing the details of the purchase, they posted the news on their social networks and in the statement detailed one of the company’s first investments. The new owners.

£1.75 billion will be committed Additional Investments For the club, as at Stamford Bridge, the academy, the Kingsmeadow women’s team and continued funding from the Chelsea Foundation.

In the same statement, the Blues specified that they expect the sale to be completed by the end of May.