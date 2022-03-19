Chelsea, American businessmen are tasked to save the club

Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, the owners of the Chicago Cubs and LA Dodgers, a South Korean conglomerate and a Swiss billionaire, are all vying to buy Chelsea after the Premier League club was put up for sale after the British government imposed sanctions on his team. Club owner Roman Abramovich.

Coe – the former head of the FIFA Ethics Committee and the British Olympic Federation and current member of the International Olympic Committee – joined former Liverpool chief Martin Bruton as one of several federations to bid for the club, whose deadline expired on Friday. .

Elsewhere, South Korea’s Hana Financial Group and C&P Sports Limited have teamed up with British developer Nick Candy to provide 2 billion pounds ($3.55 billion) to Chelsea.

In a statement, Candy, a lifelong Chelsea fan, said the consortium also includes “prominent Silicon Valley investors and tech billionaires who own other stakes in US sports teams”.

“Football teams are vital cultural and societal assets, and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring football back to fans and put them at the heart of the operations and strategy of a world-leading football team,” Candy said.

“I believe Chelsea has all the foundations to become the most valuable and respected sports club in the world and a force for the greater good in everything it does.”

The Raine Group, a US bank, has overseen the sale since before the Russian billionaire was penalized.

Catalina Kim, CEO of C&P Sports, had earlier confirmed that her company and Hana, the main sponsor of the Korean Football League and the national football team, were considering a bid.

“We are preparing our offer to Chelsea,” a statement said.

“Surprisingly, despite the size of the economy, there has been no investment in Premier League football clubs so far [inglese] Made by the capital of South Korea.

“It’s time for a change and we are ready to start a new chapter with Chelsea FC.”

Over the past 10 years, C&P Sports has entered into commercial agreements with several major clubs, such as Kumhos Tires with Tottenham Hotspur, Nexen Tire with Manchester City and Hyundai Motors with Atletico Madrid.

He joined former Blues player and manager Gianluca Vialli Candy as he prepared his bid.

Vialli of Italy said in a statement after it was announced that his company he co-founded, Tifosy, will act as a lead advisor to Processing.

A number of companies and businessmen also gave presentations.

The Ricketts family, owners of the Chicago Cubs baseball team, join Citadel founder Ken Griffin in their league.

Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss has joined LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehle, British businessman Jonathan Goldstein and conservative counterpart Daniel Finkelstein to express their interest in buying the club.