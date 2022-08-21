Chef’s Table: Pizza, the docu series returns to Netflix with a new season





Chef’s Table: Pizzadocu string returns to the top Netflix With a new season dedicated to the art of pizza: Chefs Gabriel Ponce and Franco Pepe represent Italy

Netflix Announces Chef’s Table: Pizzathe popular docu series returns with a season dedicated to the art of pizza in the world From September 7 In all countries where the service is active. In this new culinary journey, to represent Italy for chefs Gabriel Ponce And the Franco Baby.

The popular cooking series returns with a season in which the ultimate hero is pizza. From Italy to Japan, from Portland to Phoenix, you will enter the kitchens of chefs who, with their creativity, elevate this dish of our tradition into an art form through their unique flavors, stimulating backgrounds and passion for creativity. slice.

composed by 6 episodesIn the series, the series sees 6 different chefs take turns offering their own vision and interpretation of pizza: Chris Bianco (Phoenix, Arizona, USA), Gabriel Ponce (Rome, Italy) Ann Kim (Minneapolis, MN, USA), Franco Baby (Caeso, Italy), Yoshihiro Imai (Kyoto, Japan) E Sarah Minnick (Portland, Oregon, USA).