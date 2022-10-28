High praise from Toni Kroos: The Real Madrid star sees “unlimited” potential for teammate Fede Valverde if the 24-year-old continues to play as he has this season.

Valverde, who consistently finds himself in Real Madrid’s starting line-up for the first time since his move to Spain, is enjoying a historic season at Los Blancos.

The Uruguayan mainly plays as a winger and has nine points in 16 games across all competitions – fortunately for Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has publicly threatened to quit if the midfielder fails to score ten goals this season.

“If it keeps going like this, I see no limits,” Cross explained on his podcast “Einfach mal Luppen.” “He is very complete. If at some point he does not find a solution with the ball, he takes the ball and runs straight towards the opponent’s goal! I am a huge fan of Valverde.”

He also called up Kroos for the first time he noticed Valverde after the player returned to Real Madrid from a loan spell at Deportivo La Coruna in the summer of 2018.

Kroos revealed: “I remember it was during the run up to the 2018/19 season in the US. Our doctor warned me to watch him because he knew I was his idol.”

“I can say right away that he is a great guy. Very calm and down to earth. That’s what I loved most about him. He didn’t act differently because he traveled with us. He has everything in every training session without fear of anything I have seen on and off the field.”

This article was originally published on 90min.com/de with the name Cheers Toni Kroos: Federico Valverde has no limits chest.

