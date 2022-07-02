Checo Pérez warns of Red Bull’s problems in Great Britain: ‘I hope we can solve it’

Checo Pérez finished seventh during the second free session of the British Grand Prix (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers)

The first two free practices British Grand Prix and team Red Bull It can’t be proud of big improvements, because Despite the updates made to the back of his carOn Friday, The Times aired anxiety within the team.

While in the first session they were unable to set times due to the wet conditions of the track and a red flag, in the second they felt weak. RB18 From Czech Perez s Max Verstappenwho finished P7 and P4 respectively.

In the face of this slight decrease in the performance of an exercise, sergio He was responsible for confirming there were problems with his car, as he explained that the team had a lot of work to do to be able to properly prepare the car to qualify.

Checo Pérez spoke about the team’s concern about the car’s configuration for the British race (Photo: REUTERS/Matt Dunham)

“Complicated day, it was not the day we expected. The car looks very different from what we were practicing in the simulator,” said the man from Guadalajara after completing the activity on Friday. “We have some aerodynamic issues that I hope we can solve tonight. We understand what’s going on.”

This is how it was revealed Red Bull He figured out the points to improve for Saturday, thinking especially of the rankings in the afternoon; However, it won’t be a simple solution and the team is expected to see a lot of activity in the garage overnight.

He reiterated this through his social networks, where he emphasized that “there is a lot of work to be done”, but directed the imbalance to a specific area: “We had a fundamental problem and I hope it will be resolved tomorrow And get into the fight.”

Red Bull had practically only one testing session on Friday due to rain and red flags (Image: Reuters/Andrew Boyers)

Who does not seem to have left the first day of activities upset is his teammate Max Verstappenwho was positive in the mixed zone and turned his focus to the rain that shone in the first practice, which could be present on Saturday at Quality.

“Looks like it’s going to rain during qualifying, so there will be different circumstances than today. The tires wear out quickly with high-speed corners, and it’s always hard to deal with here. In general, everything went well todayThe world champion explained.

Later and in a line more similar to Sergio’s, Max clarified that “we know what we need to work on and we will do it overnight”, so Red Bull is expected to press the switch while working before Free Practice 3.

Checo Pérez’s RB18 during FP2 for the British Grand Prix (Photo: REUTERS/Molly Darlington)

anticipation around Red Bull Has risen Because of a new update in the engine coveragereleased this weekend that promised to dramatically improve the RB18’s performance, something that wasn’t fully demonstrated in the first sessions.

The new part features aerodynamic and ventilation adjustments at the rear of the vehicle RB18Because in addition to covering it with the new engine top slotsthe design will reduce weight and improve Air flow to the rear wingspecifically towards beam suitethe piece that returned to Formula 1 In 2022 this can be understood as a file Publisher extension.

With this new addition combined by Red Bull Racingwhich is highly noticeable with the naked eye and has a pleasant aesthetic, those directed by Christian Horner They hope to make a big jump in the car’s performance, especially in the qualifying sessions, where they weren’t convincingly able to beat the Ferrari From Charles Leclerc.

