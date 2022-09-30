Chau says on WhatsApp: The new job you replace is a great goal and makes your life easier

Pay attention to the trick that the messaging app hides to make the most of its operating capabilities.





in The WhatsApp It is natural that you will discover different tricks that will allow you to take full advantage of the operation of the application. Then we leave you the next trick to discover new uses and surprise your contacts. Pay attention and find out.

Chau WhatsApp says: The new function you replace is a great goal and makes your life easier

Now, users will have the ability to share short voice or audio messages with all their contacts in cases, depending on the privacy settings set for them in the platform settings.

With the new update, it will be possible to post with a new interface, which is much easier and faster when it comes to sharing audio on Mark Zuckerberg’s instant messaging platform.

In the screenshot published by the site that specializes in leaks and news about WhatsApp, called WA Beta Info, you can see how the interface is very similar to that of the text and audio editor that we use daily on the platform.

In addition, they highlighted from the portal that the ability to record a voice note of status updates has been moved within this section that is used on a daily basis.

Want to win a trip to Qatar? 🤩 Take part in the raffle And do not miss the opportunity to support the national team in its first match against Saudi Arabia. TyC Sports takes you to the World Cup See also Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity gets a Day 1 update, here are the full patch notes

Don’t miss anything Received the latest public interest news and more!