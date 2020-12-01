Chase Rice jokes that he has contracted the Coronavirus while promoting a estate, and faces a backlash: ‘I’ve lost all my respect for you.’

Chase Rice in hot water.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old country singer took to Twitter to promote “Drinkin ‘Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen,” in association with the Florida Georgia Line.

“Just lost the taste and smell. Strange,” He wrote on Twitter In reference to the common symptoms of Coronavirus. “Also, drop a song in the middle of the night.”

Although it wasn’t clear at first whether the star had contracted COVID-19, fans weren’t too happy with his message.

Hello first I hope you are not sick but if you are not damned I have Covid right [now] Don’t joke about this nonsense because I struggle to catch my breath sometimes so much that I feel like I’m about to faint, ” A follower wrote. “Don’t use an epidemic to increase sales of Dang’s song!”

Chase, I am so disappointed with this apparent ‘joke’ because it’s not really funny. Another said. “I’ve lost my taste and smell since March (9 months!) And quite frankly it’s Hell !!”

During the comments, other fans of the singer gave their best wishes, assuming he contracted the virus or was sick.

To purify the air, Rice followed up with another tweet.

“On a real note. You don’t have a covid. But I’m dropping one tonight. With two guys I’ve learned a lot from. Respect the hell out of @flagaline,” Books on the Internet. “And after 10 years of starting to play music together and live together, we’re back on it again. Drink beer. God spoke. Amen.”

Chase Rice responds to violent attack on packed concert amid coronavirus pandemic: ‘Please follow the rules’

Like the first tweet, the singer’s statement sparked ire from fans.

“I lost all my respect for you this year. Congratulations,” One said. “I will turn off the radio every time it turns on.”

“I’m really happy you’re doing well, but it’s not funny to have Covid. Especially for promoting music. People are literally dying because of it,” Post Books. And Tyler [Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line] You may not find the joke funny because he was actually Covid-infected. “

A third added: “Really in bad taste for joking about Covid. I thought you’ve learned something since this year’s concert accident. Guess No. Here’s an idea: Take all the profits from this song and donate to Covid survivors or donate PPE to local hospitals. Better, Covid is not.” a joke “.

As the fan noted, Rice became the subject of headlines earlier this year when he threw a crowded concert with little to no face masks or no social spaces visible in photos and videos.

Several have criticized the star, including fellow country star Kelsey Ballerini, for not adhering to health and safety protocols and suggestions.

“Imagine being selfish enough to endanger the health of thousands of people, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play in a NORMAL concert right now,” Said the dancers, 27 years old. ChaseRiceMusic, we all want (and need) to take a tour. We only care about our fans and their families enough to wait.

The backlash sparked a response from RIce, stating that his next concert would be on car model because the safety of his fans was “a very high priority.”

Rice’s representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

to me Johns HopkinsMore than 63 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, with more than 13.5 million cases reported in America, millions more than any other county.

Reports indicate 1.4 million people have died from the virus worldwide. The United States has the largest number of deaths: more than 260,000.