Change in WhatsApp group chats: This is the new functionality that will be available to all users

June 15, 2022 – 10:00 PM



The world’s leading instant messaging application, The WhatsApp, does not stop admiring the changes in its features, which promise to improve the user experience. This time, they are preparing an important update for group conversation.

Application groups have become one of the most used tools in people’s daily lives, allowing simultaneous conversations between friends, family, class or co-workers.

All about Whatsapp

New change in group chats

According to information from a specialized social network news site, WABetaInfo, The modification that the messaging service will apply is specifically directed at these contexts. To make the idea concrete, they have already started testing some users of its beta version.

So far, WhatsApp only allows creating groups with a maximum of 256 participants, but this capacity is now Extended to 512Double the number of members.

Now, the developers of the platform have simplified the process so that it will soon be available for both Android and iOS. Likewise, the desktop version of WhatsApp will also have the tool.

Of course, to access it, it is necessary to install the latest update of the application through it Play Store, App Store s test flight.

How do you check if you have the update?

Checking if the feature is already enabled in your account is very easy. You just have to try to create a group and check the top banner below “Add participants”And how many people can be added to it, as shown in the following picture:

Image posted by WA Beta Info.

All about social networks