Change app states with emojis

WhatsApp is one of the applications that changes a lot, and as it is known, it works every day to be able to give it Its users perform better functions and changes based on the needs and what they themselves suggest to the platform.

The latest is related to con WhatsApp statuses, which will now also have reactions. Users will soon be able to reply To state through an “emoji” that reflects your thoughts or feelings when viewing content.

The WhatsApp: What will be the change in countries

This was confirmed by the WABetaInfo team, who shared a file Design how the novelty of the Facebook-owned app works what or what It becomes another form of interaction among millions of WhatsApp users.

Reactions that can be used, depending on same gate be:

face in love

laughing face

open mouth face (surprise)

crying face

clasped hands (thank you or please)

applause

hat party

one hundred points

So far, it is not clear how the “emoji” will be displayed, if in a simple way and the user receives it as A text message or if a more eye-catching animation was created, it would be a lot in Instagram style.

There is still no tentative date for when the novelty will be released, but it is very likely that it will happen in the coming weeks.