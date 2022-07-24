Champion Kaul starts catching the best time hurdle

Eugen (dpa) – In 14.27 seconds, the 24-year-old from Mainz finished third in his run. However, in the middle ranking, Cowell was only able to climb to 15th and improve 5,087 points. In his exciting catch-up race three years ago, he was 11th after five majors, and above all, he was able to become the world champion thanks to a javelin over 79.05 metres.

At the start of the second day, Puerto Rican player Aiden Owens-Delirm defended the lead with 5,596 points, ahead of Canadian Piers Lepage, who collected 5,488 points. Frenchman Kevin Mayer, the fifth world record holder, came after six competitions with 5,364 points.

Leo Neugebauer remained the best German in his World Cup premiere. The 22-year-old athlete from LG Leinfelden-Echterdingen passed the barriers in 14.86 seconds, but fell two places to 11th with 5,155 points. In 16th place with 5085 points, former world championship third place player Kai Kazmiric of LG Rhein Neuved after 14.43 seconds in the hurdles. Tim Nowak of Ulm is the last 20 entrants remaining with 4,849 points. Over the barriers, it was enough to host the tenth World Cup 2019 with a time of 14.91 seconds.