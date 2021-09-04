Chamber promoted against Armenia international debut

Stuttgart (AP) – David Raum has had an eventful summer. Upgrade with Greuther Fürth, change to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, as well as the U21 European Champion and participation in the Olympic Football Tournament in Japan. cumbersome programme.

The next high point in Raum’s career could follow in Stuttgart. With Ruben Goossens forced to pause due to a capsule injury in his left foot, 23-year-old Raum could make his international debut against Armenia on Sunday (8.45pm/RTL) and accelerate his promotion further.

An alternative to Gosens?

“That’s right, he’s the only trained left-back,” Hansi Flick said on Saturday of Goossens’s logical replacement room. But before the final training in the evening, the national coach did not want to reveal anything about the line-up for the World Cup qualifier against the league leaders. “We have other options,” Flick said, without naming any. The question is: Does Flick trust the newcomer to do the job?

His colleague Timo Werner said of Raum, who was able to experience it firsthand several times during training, “No one has any fears. He will do it one hundred percent if he plays.” “He’s very committed, he fits in very well, he’s an asset to the team,” Werner said sweetly of the newcomer, who could benefit from his passes as a striker.

After the first training modules and days with the “cool boys” of the national team, Raum himself said: “If you are invited here, of course you want to spend time playing. I will give everything in training, give everything and stop dirty.”

Left foot with the future

Nuremberg-born Flick sees him as the potential left-back defender behind Goossens, who is now established in the DFB team. The new national coach no longer appoints EM co-owners Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) and Christian Günter (SC Freiburg) or Nico Schulz and Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven) to his first team. No, space is seen as left-handed with the future.

Even after Flick’s invitation, his joy was “huge”. He had initially missed a call from the national coach prior to the nomination. The day before the Bundesliga match with Hoffenheim in Dortmund, he showed his cell phone in the locker room to him two missed calls in the morning. Later he received a message: “Call back for a moment, Greetings Hansi Flick.” Because he was “already able to think of something”. When he called back, he had a “great conversation” with Flick. Before the Armenia match, there could be another private conversation with Flick. The person in which the national coach informs him of his obligation.