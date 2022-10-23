Centro Palladio celebrates Halloween with an exciting party in Vicenza

It has its roots in the Celtic traditions of Ireland, lands in the United States and is today one of the most anticipated holidays in the world, including Italy. We are talking about Halloween, an October date with monsters, pumpkins, skeletons, and ghosts as kids especially love to dress up and go to the trick-or-treat beat? classic.

And so, too Palladio Shopping Center I thought of a fun themed event dedicated to its young visitors.

From 28 to 31 October, In Piazza Centrale, the red entrance, there will be the Witches’ Castle with games, sweets and spooky decorations, and from 15.00 to 19.00, creative recycling workshops.

In addition to, Friday 28 and Sunday 30various activities will be added including children’s dancing, “enchanted” soap bubbles, comic magic, and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, face painting.





With this initiative, the Palladio Shopping Center Reaffirm a place that combines shopping, services and entertainment. Just think of past events like the Palladio Sports Festival or Boxing Mania or try virtual reality: a rich calendar of events that allows visitors to have fun beyond simple shopping.























