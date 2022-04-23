Celtics come back from 17 points behind: 2-0 against the Nets | Sports

Boston – Despite trailing 17 points in the NBA playoffs, the Boston Celtics do well at the start and lead 2-0 against the Brooklyn Nets.

National Basketball Player Daniel Theiss played a big role in 114:107 with 15 points and above all a lot of solid defensive work. In the second home game, after trailing, the home side needed a long stretch of the final quarter to take their first lead with a score of 94:92, but then did not allow the nets around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to return.

Durant struggled on the defensive, hitting only four of his 17 attempts off the field. In the second half, he scored all his points from free throws. The Nets player of the year remains the most successful pitcher of the game with 27 points.

Irving did not have a good evening, as he only managed to score four goals of the match. The Australian-born Muslim was briefly indoors in the first quarter, returning from the dressing room with a banana and more food. Irving fasts during Ramadan, and does not eat until after sunset and before sunrise.

The next two games in the playoff series are now in Brooklyn. Whoever has four wins first advances to the next round from the last eight teams.

76ers before moving on to the next round

After a round of power in Toronto, the Philadelphia 76ers are now just one win away from qualifying for the second round. The favorite saved himself against the Raptors in overtime without driving once in regular time. Just 0.9 seconds before the end of the extra five minutes, Joel Embiid fired a superb shot to make it 104-101 for Race 76, completing his third win of the series. Isaac Bonga was not used in birds of prey.

Defending champion Milwaukee Bucks handed the equalizer against the Chicago Bulls. After winning at the start there was 110:114, the outstanding man was Bulls professional DeMar DeRozan with 41 points.