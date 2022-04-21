Celtics close to 17 points behind: 2-0 against Nets – Sport

Boston (AFP) – The Boston Celtics developed a good starting position in the NBA playoffs despite trailing 17 points and leading 2-0 against the Brooklyn Nets.

National Basketball Player Daniel Theiss played a big role in 114:107 with 15 points and above all a lot of solid defensive work. In the second home game, after trailing, the hosts needed a long stretch of the final quarter to take their first lead by 94:92, but then did not allow the nets around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to return.

