Celtic tradition, champion of Switzerland

The future is unknown to anyone. It would be. But nowadays Mar Simon is a 14-year-old girl who lives in Switzerland, has part of her roots in Arbu and enjoys athletics. The combination gave him a record with Celta, with whom he won a silver medal in the Spanish championship for his age group a month ago in Aviles. Also, last weekend, he competed in the Swiss equivalent. There she was declared the Swiss under-16 champion in both discus and hammer throw. Without living in Vigo, young Marr continues the inexhaustible archer saga that the Blue Sky Club tirelessly generates.

In fact, in his summer vacations, he trained with José Manuel Hermida, throwing teacher. In Switzerland, her father, Manuel Anxo, works with her on a registered basis. The hammer is developing with another trainer. A tradition that has continued thanks to its patriarchal roots found in Arbu. This connection is so deep that Mar is happy to be able to wear bright blue colors.

Whether by chance or not, the fact is that Simón spreads Celtic tradition by launching it in Swiss soil. There it showed its highest level at the end of last week. So much so that he put together his new personal bests to win the discus and hammer throw. The first was achieved by throwing an oval at 43.25 metres, which is very close to the Swiss class record. The second came after throwing an artifact 44.38 meters away. Superior performance did not find any competition among the rest of the participants.

To all this, it is important to add that Mar has another year left as a minor 16. In fact, while he’s not excited about it, he plans to work on the shot put and hunt for triple gold next season. Like any young athlete in training, she is aware of each of her environment and she knows that it is important to try all the clubs.

All this while weaving bonds. His father, Galician, mother Andalusian and brother, who is also a pitcher, had developed in the Canary Islands although he has a record with Gimnástica de Pontevedra. A mixture that embodies his dual citizenship and does not currently force him to choose. In fact, he is expected to be recruited by the Galician team to attend the Spanish Championship of Autonomous Federations in October. And with all the excitement in the world.

While the future awaits, the present flows in. Mar continues to enjoy athletics, multiculturalism and above all, as befits a 14-year-old. All while prolonging the prestige of the Celta shooters who can already boast the first Swiss champion in its history. The tradition continues beyond the Alps.