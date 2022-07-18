Cellular plans will not be taxed in the government of Gustavo Petro

The promoter of this tax was the designated Minister of Culture, Patricia Ariza, Who asked members of Congress for the historic charter to implement this idea Which consists, precisely, in Expand the tax base for mobile phone consumption taxThat is, more citizens pay tribute to this tribute.

Created his suggestion New charges for cell phone plans ranging from 47,000 pesos onwards, A value paid by thousands of people in different cities of the country.

(Also read: Gustavo Petro will not give work to all the unemployed; Minhacienda sees the idea as futile)

This approach mostly fell ill in the country. in conversation with radiusSamuel Hoyos, President of Asomóvil, argued that this proposal, if approved It will affect people who have fewer resources.

“The mobile phone benefits millions of Colombians and is considered by law an essential public service. This could affect the poorest users and make it difficult for millions of separated Colombians today to access the technologies.”

Gustavo Petro Phone plans will not be taxed

Dian’s new director, Luis Carlos Reyes, announced on Monday that after assessing the impact on the pockets of Colombians, The next administration will not impose more taxes on cell phone plans.

“The mobile meter was a suggestion that was discussed because it was thought to be more private. It really is a no-brainer measure. The most important thing is not to compromise the money of ordinary Colombians,” the incoming official said.

Reyes emphasized that the various proposals would be discussed, but care would always be taken not to impose more taxes on the middle class. “We will discuss the possibilities on the table, always bearing in mind that no extra tax should be charged to a working-class person.”