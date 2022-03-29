Cell phones that will not work on them as of March 31, 2022

WhatsApp reported in recent days, as usual, Support for some older operating systems will drop And that They are practically outdated to work with the upcoming updates to the platform this year.
From this Thursday, March 31 WhatsApp will change many minimum requirements to use the app Some of the world’s most widely used mobile operating systems will be affected.
“Like other tech companies, each year we determine which hardware and software are the most obsolete and have the fewest users to decide what we stop supporting. It is also possible that these devices may not have security updates The latest or the functionality required to run WhatsApp,” WhatsApp explained in its official channels.
The WhatsApp: Android phones and iPhones that will stop supporting since March 31
As mentioned by the appIt will now only be compatible on mobile phones with Android 4.0 or higher and iOS 10 or higher. is called, Phones running earlier versions of Android 4.0.3 or iOS 9 will be left without the popular green app.
The mobile phones that are currently running these operating systems and therefore will be affected are:
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4II
- LG Optimus L2II
- LG Optimus F3Q هاتف
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE V956
- Sony Xperia M
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- asc d2
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s plus
Users affected by the decision You should take into account some of the deadlines set by the Facebook-owned platform, When it comes to service. For example, the account will be deleted after 120 days of inactivity, i.e. the time when the user is not connected to WhatsApp.
